Rolls-Royce has entered the EV game with its new Spectre. The car is a big coupe that Rolls-Royce bills as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe.

Jeep Avenger

Jeep has also entered the EV game with its Avenger. The subcompact electric crossover starts sales in Europe in 2023 but isn't expected to reach the U.S.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed the latest member of its EQ family of EVs in the form of the EQE SUV. It reaches dealerships next year, and soon after launch there will be an AMG-tuned version offering up to 677 hp.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac revealed the Celestiq in production guise and confirmed it's coming in 2024 with a price tag of more than $300,000. That's a lot for a Cadillac, but the hand-built nature and level of personalization make the big electric hatch akin to a coach-built car.

GMC Sierra EV lineup

Fellow GM brand GMC revealed an electric Sierra pickup truck. It was revealed in upmarket Denali Edition 1 form but more grades are planned.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Porsche's 992-generation 911 spawned its Carrera T variant this week. The car starts off as the base Carrera but loses around 100 lb thanks to a number of deleted features, including the rear seats.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package

Another 911 in the headlines this week was the latest GT3 RS. Porsche is celebrating 50 years since the launch of the Carrera RS 2.7, the progenitor of the modern GT3 RS, and has a special-edition package for the modern track star.

2023 Hyundai Grandeur

And finally, the Hyundai Azera lives on outside the U.S. as the Grandeur and the mid-size sedan has received a handsome redesign. It now looks like it could be a member of the Genesis family, instead of something like a Toyota Avalon rival.