Elon Musk has provided some details on the new platform being developed for Tesla's next-generation vehicles. According to the Tesla CEO, the platform will have half the costs of the platform in the Model 3 and Model Y, which could make Tesla's next vehicles more affordable than anything the company currently offers.

Porsche is rumored to be cooking up a new performance flagship in the Taycan range, and now a prototype has been spotted that fits those rumors. Spy shots of the prototype show a Taycan fitted with elements normally found on Porsche's GT cars.

GMC already has an electric pickup truck in the form of the Hummer EV, but soon it will also have an electric Sierra in its ranks. The vehicle has been revealed as the Sierra EV Denali, and it's due for the 2024 model year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla working on a smaller, cheaper EV platform

Porsche tests possible Tesla Plaid-topping Taycan

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 400 miles of range for $108,695

Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning marks the turning point

New Jersey bill seeks to ban subscriptions for in-built features

$2.8B US EV supply-chain push appears to favor red states

Collection of unrestored prewar Bugattis returns to Molsheim

2023 Mazda CX-9 review

BMW M boss teases possible return of M5 wagon

2023 Kia Niro EV starts near $40,000, beats base EV6 range