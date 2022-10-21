GMC unveiled another electric pickup truck, Jeep debuted its first all-electric production-bound vehicle, and Cadillac revealed its Celestiq flagship. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV became the automaker's third electric truck. Revealed in $108,695 Denali Edition 1 form, the electric pickup will have an estimated 400 miles of range with deliveries set to take place in 2024. A full lineup of Sierra EVs will arrive in 2025.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre marked the automaker's transition to electric vehicles. Set to arrive in late 2023, the Spectre coupe will cost $465,000, weigh 6,559 lb, and have a range of 260 miles.

At the 2022 Paris auto show the Jeep Avenger rolled onto the stage as the automaker's first all-electric crossover SUV. While the vehicle was revealed in front-wheel-drive form with no confirmation of U.S. sales, an all-wheel-drive concept previewed a future model that might make more sense for the trek across the Atlantic.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T returned, again, for 2023. When it arrives in the spring the lighter model aimed at enthusiasts will cost $118,050 and includes some features not available on the base 911. A rear seat will be a no-cost option.

The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq made its production debut. Set to cost over $300,000 when it arrives in 2024, each Celestiq will be custom built to the customer's specification making no two alike.