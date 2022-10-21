Porsche has been spotted testing a Taycan prototype fitted with elements we normally see on one of the automaker's GT sports cars.

Only a day ago we brought you spy shots of a prototype for an updated Taycan that will arrive next year to mark the midway point in the electric sedan and wagon's life cycle. However, the latest prototype is for something very different.

There's no missing the new aerodynamic elements, like the extended front splitter, chunky side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear wing. The front air curtains have also been sealed, suggesting the prototype might feature new air channels hidden behind the front fascia. There are also some makeshift sensors attached to the roof, though their purpose remains a mystery.

Porsche Taycan high-performance prototype spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's also notable that Lars Kern was driving the prototype. He is Porsche's hot shoe responsible for many of the automaker's official lap times at the Nürburgring, and was the driver of the Taycan Turbo S which in the summer clocked a 7:33.35 lap time at the German racetrack. The time is more than two seconds quicker than the time set by the much more powerful Tesla Model S Plaid, and is the current record for production EVs at the 'Ring.

Porsche hasn't said whether it plans to introduce faster versions of the Taycan, though there are rumors of a more powerful three-motor variant designed to match not only Tesla's Plaid but also Lucid's Air Sapphire and other EVs in the pipeline boasting four-figure horsepower numbers. Such a variant could be badged a Taycan Turbo GT, similar to the Cayenne Turbo GT grade.