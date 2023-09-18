The entire BMW 4-Series lineup is coming in for a mid-cycle refresh.

After spotting updated versions of the coupe and high-performance M4 out testing, the latest prototype to be spotted is for the 4-Series Convertible.

The current 4-Series Convertible debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model year with an evolutionary look juxtaposed with oversized kidney grilles, a soft-top instead of a retractable hard-top, and no manual transmission. The updated version is due in 2024 as a 2025 model.

Design updates for the convertible mimic those of the coupe. Limited to the front and rear ends, the tweaked 4-Series Convertible features revised headlights and taillights. The front LED daytime running lights have vertical elements similar to the redesigned 2024 5-Series.

The dashboard on prototypes was also covered in heavy camouflage, according to our spy photographers. This means there will likely be some changes present inside.

Base models are expected to continue with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at about 255 hp. More powerful M440i models will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-6 with a mild-hybrid system rated at about 382 hp.

As for the transmission, the current 4-Series range is only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and that isn't going to change with the upcoming refresh. A BMW M executive has already confirmed the upcoming death of dual-clutch automatic and manual transmissions at BMW, including M-specific models.