BMW is working on a facelift for the 4-Series range and a prototype for the coupe variant has been spotted.

It was spotted undergoing track testing at the Nürburgring, and judging by the prototype it will bring refreshed front and rear ends along with a revised interior design and possibly some new interior technology.

The last redesign debuted with the 2021 4-Series, so this time around only a milder mid-cycle update is planned. In the spy shots, only the front and rear ends are covered in camouflage, with a heavy focus around the headlights, taillights, and rear diffuser. Expect more angular daytime running lights with some vertical elements integrated into the headlights. The rear diffuser is more pronounced.

What hasn't changed are the massive and controversial kidney grilles.

BMW engineers and test drivers ensured the dashboard remained covered and out of view from our spy photographer when the car was parked. Expect the latest BMW iDrive infotainment system, version 9.0 which launches in November, to be paired with a digital gauge cluster under a single curved screen topping the dashboard. Few buttons, if any, will remain, though a volume knob should stay.

Base models are expected to continue with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering about 255 hp. More powerful M440i models will most likely retain a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and mild-hybrid system rated at about 382 hp. The mild-hybrid system consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that recovers energy while braking.

2024 BMW 4-Series facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A BMW M executive has already confirmed the upcoming death of the dual-clutch automatic and manual transmissions within the lineup, including M-specific models. The current 4-Series is only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and that isn't going to change with the upcoming refresh.

The updated 4-Series coupe will debut next year as a 2025 model. The electric i4, 4-Series Gran Coupe, 4-Series Convertible, and M4 models will subsequently be refreshed as BMW updates the entire 4-Series lineup.