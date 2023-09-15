Audi's upcoming A6 E-Tron has been spotted testing for the first time as a wagon, or Avant as the automaker likes to call the practical body style.

The A6 E-Tron is a mid-size electric vehicle previewed by a concept of the same name at the 2021 Shanghai auto show. The concept showed the vehicle in its standard sedan (or possibly hatchback) body style.

Audi followed up the original concept last year with the A6 Avant E-Tron concept previewing the wagon body style for the A6 E-Tron.

The sedan is expected to debut early next year as a 2024 or 2025 model. The wagon should follow roughly six to 12 months later. Both are a year late due to software development issues plaguing a number of EVs at the Volkswagen Group, including Audi's Q6 E-Tron which is on track for a debut later this year. A related Porsche Macan EV will debut in early 2024.

Audi A6 Avant E-Tron concept

As the spy shots indicate, the A6 Avant E-Tron will closely resemble the concept version. There will be some differences for production, like the taller ground clearance, as well as actual side mirrors instead of the show car's camera stalks. The LED light bar that formed the taillights of the concept is expected to remain, though with a more conservative design.

Both the Q6 E-Tron and A6 E-Tron will be among the first vehicles based on VW Group's PPE dedicated EV platform designed for high-volume luxury models.

Audi has confirmed the A6 E-Tron will offer single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains. Audi used a dual-motor setup in the concept rated at 469 hp. Audi also said the concept was fitted with a 100-kwh battery good for more than 300 miles of range and capable of charging from 5-80% in less than 25 minutes thanks to 800-volt technology.

Audi Sport may also offer a high-performance RS 6 E-Tron with more than 600 hp. The sedan version of this high-performance EV may have already been spotted.