Audi's A6 family is about to expand to include an electric member, and a prototype has just been spotted.

The electric variant is the A6 E-Tron which Audi first previewed in 2021 with a thinly veiled concept version.

The automaker followed up the original concept with an A6 Avant E-Tron concept last year, and prototypes for the wagon are also out testing. Avant is the designation Audi uses for wagons.

The A6 E-Tron production model was originally due in 2023 but like multiple Volkswagen Group EVs, it has been delayed. It is now expected in 2024 as a 2025 model in the U.S. It will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan that arrived for the 2023 model year, as well as high-end versions of the Tesla Model S hatchback.

As the spy shots and video indicate, the A6 E-Tron production model will closely resemble the stunning concept. The concept measured 195.3 inches in length, which is about the size of current gas-powered A6, and the production version should also be this size.

There will be some differences, of course, like slightly more ground clearance, as well as actual side mirrors instead of the show car's camera stalks. The LED light bar that formed the taillights of the concept is also hidden here beneath camouflage gear.

The headlights of the prototype are formed from twin elements, while the concept only featured thin slits at the top that formed the daytime running lights. A similar design will feature on the related Q6 E-Tron SUV which is due out shortly.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept - 2021 Shanghai auto show

Both the Q6 E-Tron and A6 E-Tron will be among the first vehicles based on Volkswagen Group's PPE modular EV platform that was primarily developed by Audi and Porsche. The first Porsche to ride on the platform will be the electric Macan, which has also seen its launch delayed, this time to early 2024.

Audi has confirmed the A6 E-Tron will offer single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains. Audi used a dual-motor setup in the concept rated at 469 hp. Audi also said the concept was fitted with a 100-kwh battery good for more than 300 miles of range and capable of charging from 5-80% in less than 25 minutes thanks to 800-volt technology. A sporty S6 E-Tron is also in the works and Audi Sport may also offer a high-performance RS 6 E-Tron at some point.

Even though Audi is about to launch the A6 E-Tron, the current gas-powered model will stick around for a few years, though perhaps with an A7 badge. Audi plans a new naming strategy where electric models will have an even number in their names and internal-combustion models will have an odd number.