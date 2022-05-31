Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday announced a Final Edition of the AMG E63 sedan and wagon, essentially confirming the death of the V-8 E-Class.

Limited to 999 units, the Final Edition will be available as the top E63 S 4Matic+ model, meaning the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, harnessed to all-wheel drive and featuring a Drift Mode.

The Final Edition only gets cosmetic changes, including matte Graphite Grey Magno paint and special 20-inch forged wheels. It also comes with the AMG Night package as standard equipment, adding gloss-black exterior trim.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition

On the inside, the Final Edition gets AMG Performance seats upholstered in Titanium Grey nappa leather, a nappa leather and microfiber AMG Performance steering wheel, and the array of badging typical of special editions.

Mercedes hasn't confirmed whether the Final Edition will be sold in the U.S. While we have reached out for confirmation, it's unlikely the special edition will be available in this market.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition drops the curtain on a line of muscular mid-size Mercedes sedans that stretches back to well before Mercedes' 2005 purchase of AMG.

As an independent tuner, AMG unleashed the Hammer, one of the ultimate 1980s poster cars, with a 355-hp V-8. In 1991, Mercedes launched the 500 E, a V-8 version of the W124 E-Class developed with help from Porsche. Multiple generations of AMG E-Class models followed sporting naturally aspirated 5.5-liter and 6.2-liter engines before the current twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 arrived.

The launch of the Final Edition means the next-generation E-Class is unlikely to get a V-8,, even in AMG form. Expected to arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model, the next E-Class will likely use a version of the MRA architecture already seen on the 2021 S-Class and 2022 C-Class. It's possible the AMG version will downsize to a 4-cylinder engine with a hybrid system, just like the next C63.