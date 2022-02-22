The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted testing again, in sedan guise.

The current E-Class arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2021. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the redesigned E-Class arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.

The design looks to be taking on a more dynamic look, with the roof line looking a little more sloped at the rear than on the current model. With rumors that both the CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe aren't getting replacements, perhaps designers were free to make the E-Class look a bit sportier.

The platform is the updated version of Mercedes' MRA rear-wheel-drive architecture that debuted in the 2021 S-Class and has since appeared in the 2022 C-Class. The updated platform benefits from weight savings, primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel. This has been made possible due to advanced joining technologies including aluminum-to-steel welding.

The platform hasn't been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains, though we should see electrified powertrains across the range, including for the eventual E 63 from AMG. The E 63 should feature the same V-8-based hybrid system that debuted in the 2023 GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe. The system can deliver a max 843 hp and 1,033 lb-ft of torque.

With Mercedes having just unveiled the battery-electric 2023 EQE, and having made a commitment to a full-electric lineup by 2030, this means we could be looking at the last E-Class to feature internal-combustion engines.

A redesigned E-Class Wagon should also be coming, both in regular and All-Terrain guises. It's unlikely that we'll see another generation of the two-door E-Class variants. Mercedes is thought to be preparing a new CLE-Class to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models.

Stay tuned as development continues.