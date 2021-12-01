Volkswagen's electric successor to the iconic Microbus, which was previewed by 2017's ID.Buzz concept vehicle, has been spotted testing again.

The production ID.Buzz is due to start sales in Europe in 2022, and recent teaser shots give us a clear indication of what to expect for the design. Unfortunately, sales in the U.S. aren't planned until 2023, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2024 model. That's a year later than originally promised.

The prototypes are barely disguised, but some finer details like the lights are camouflaged by stickers. There are also fake elements attached to the front to hide the true design of the vehicle's face.

Some of our spy shots also show a T6-generation VW Transporter/Multivan. We can see that the ID.Buzz is wider and lower than the T6 van. It's hard to compare the wheelbase, but we know the ID.Buzz will have two wheelbase options, with the U.S. expected to receive the longer version as standard.

We also know that both passenger and commercial versions are planned, the latter previewed by 2018's ID.Buzz Cargo concept. The U.S. is only expected to receive the passenger version, however.

Versions of the ID.Buzz will also be used for taxi services, including a self-driving taxi service due to start in 2025. The service, which will initially run in Germany, will be run by Volkswagen Group's Moia mobility division using a self-driving system developed by Argo AI, which VW Group is a major shareholder of.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz teaser, at ID.5 introduction

VW has hinted at a modern Bus for years. In fact, the automaker rolled out the first concept for one as far back as 2001. Now production is finally happening. The production will be handled at a VW Group plant in Hanover, Germany, which is being upgraded to handle electric vehicles. The plant is where VW currently builds its T-series van, the true successor to the Microbus.

The T-series in June spawned the new T7 generation in passenger-oriented Multivan guise. The T7 van, which is based on VW Group's MQB platform, will be sold alongside the production ID.Buzz. The ID.Buzz rides on VW Group's MEB battery-electric platform. Look for a base model with around 201 hp and rear-wheel drive. Above this should sit a 302-hp model with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The biggest battery option should offer close to 300 miles of range.

Beyond the production ID.Buzz, we can also look forward to an ID.1 subcompact hatch, ID.2 subcompact crossover, ID.6 sedan, possible ID.7 wagon, and an ID.8 three-row crossover.