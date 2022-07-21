Sedan sales may be on the decline but the situation is even worse when it comes to sporty two-door cars. As a result most automakers have either scaled back the number of coupes and convertibles they offer or dropped the body styles altogether.

Mercedes-Benz is one of those automakers who is scaling things back. For example, it's preparing a single nameplate to replace the current C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models.

The new nameplate is expected to be called a CLE-Class, and we've previously spotted it testing in convertible form. Now the first prototypes for the coupe body style are hitting public roads. We should see both arrive on the market next year, likely as 2024 models.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots = Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The car is closely related to the redesigned 2022 C-Class, though it looks to feature a more muscular stance and slightly slimmer headlights. This should result in a sporty appearance overall.

Expect the interior to be similar in design to the latest C-Class, meaning buyers should be treated with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch (with portrait layout) infotainment screen as standard.

Powertrains should also be a match with the C-Class. The C-Class is available in the U.S. in C300 guise only at present. Powering the C300 is a 2.0-liter engine that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, plus a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds another 20 hp and 148 lb-ft for short blasts. More options are coming from AMG, including a recently revealed C 43 with over 400 hp and a soon-to-be-revealed C 63 that will deliver over 600 hp. We should see both AMG options available for the CLE-Class. Stay tuned.