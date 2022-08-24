Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year following a full redesign for 2019, and the truck's heavy-duty big brother, which received its own full redesign for 2020, will be updated soon as well.

A prototype for the updated Silverado HD, which looks to be the posh Silverado 2500HD High Country variant, has just been spotted ahead of its likely launch in 2023. This means we should see the updated 2500HD and an updated version of the related 3500HD arrive for the 2024 model year.

Don't look for many tweaks on the outside. A revised grille and front fascia looks to be present, together with a new, more modern design for the headlights. It almost appears the split headlight design of the current Silverado HD range is gone, replaced instead by a new single-unit lamp with a daytime running light design similar to the one on the recently revealed redesigned 2023 Chevy Colorado.

More significant changes will be happening inside, as revealed by our spy photos. There's a new dashboard whose design is similar to the one in the updated Silverado 1500. The main feature is the new 13.4-inch infotainment screen which is surrounded here by open-pore wood accents, since the prototype is for a High Country variant. The center console and arm rest also look to feature new designs.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Buyers have two powertrains to choose from. One is a 6.6-liter V-8 with 401 hp, 464 lb-ft of torque, and 17,370 lb of maximum trailering weight. The other is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 with 445 hp, 910 lb-ft of torque, and 36,000 maximum trailering weight.

Also in the works should be an updated version of the related GMC Sierra HD range, and we know a redesigned version of the rival Ford Super Duty range is due to be revealed in the fall.

Arriving about the same time as the updated Silverado HD will be a new electric Silverado, the Silverado EV. Positioned more as a lifestyle truck than a true workhorse, the Silverado EV is coming for the 2024 model year with more than 400 miles of range and up to 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque.

An electric GMC Sierra is also coming, in upmarket Denali guise. Stay tuned.