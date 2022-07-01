Prototypes for Chevrolet's Silverado EV started hitting public roads this week and Chevy got ahead of the spy shot photographers by releasing a pair of its own photos displaying one of the testers for the electric full-size pickup truck.

The photos show the Silverado EV testing at General Motors' test center in Milford, Michigan, and confirm that the production model's design will remain true to the version shown in January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

Sales are due to start in the fall of 2023, with the vehicle arriving as a 2024 model. A related GMC Sierra electric pickup is due about the same time. Pricing for the Silverado EV is confirmed to start from $39,900, plus destination.

Both the Chevy and GMC will be built at GM's Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, which is currently undergoing a $4 billion upgrade to support production of the electric pickups and other future EVs.

Underpinning the pickups will be GM's Ultium EV platform found in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The biggest battery will be a 200-kilowatt-hour unit capable of delivering over 400 miles of range. Charging at up to 350 kilowatts means 100 miles of range will take about 10 minutes of charging time.

The Silverado EV will measure in at 233 inches in length, or about an inch longer than a current Silverado 1500 with a crew cab and short bed. A trunk will be featured up front, while opting for a Multi-Flex tailgate will enable you to fit items as long as 10 feet in the bed.

The Silverado EV's starting price will be for a stripped-down WT commercial version aimed at businesses. A top-of-the-range RST version will be priced in the six figures. It will offer 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque, and the ability to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It will also tow up to 10,000 lb and carry 1,300 lb of payload.

Even though there will be a commercial version, Chevy said 95% of current reservation holders expect to use their Silverado EVs as daily drivers. Most reservation holders also plan to use these vehicles for truck-specific tasks, with 87% saying they wanted an EV for towing and 72% saying they wanted an off-road capable EV.