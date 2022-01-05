Chevrolet kicked off its electric pickup truck future on Wednesday by revealing the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV in its base and most advanced models.

Based on the Ultium component set pioneered by the GMC Hummer EV and using the same motors and batteries, the Silverado EV will debut in spring 2023 as a 2024 model in WT trim for fleets and consumers. Priced from $39,900, plus destination, this base model will come with front and rear motors making 510 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. With standard all-wheel drive, it will be able to tow up to 8,000 lb and carry a payload of up to 1,200 lb.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

In the fall of 2023, Chevy will release the top-line RST First Edition model for $105,000 plus destination. It will come fully loaded, but with fewer goodies than the First Edition Hummer EV. Both versions will launch with the Hummer EV’s 24-module battery pack that has about 200 kwh of capacity, and both will offer about 400 miles of range. The battery will be able to charge at up to 350 kw, which Chevy says will add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The Silverado EV will be available with 10 outlets to charge items at campsites and job sites, including a 240-volt outlet in the bed. It will offer 10.2 kw of charging capacity and will be able to charge other EVs.

The RST model will come with two motors as well, as opposed to three in the GMC Hummer EV that enable 1,100 hp. The Silverado's dual-motor system will make 664 hp an 780 lb-ft of torque in what Chevy calls Wide Open Watts mode. Similar to the Hummer’s Watts To Freedom mode, it will unlock the best performance when the batteries and motors are in the right operating parameters and enable a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds. It will tow up to 10,000 lb and carry 1,300 lb of payload.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Silverado EV won’t be as wide as the GMC Hummer EV pickup and it won’t have as much equipment. The Hummer will weigh about 9,000 lb and we estimate about 8,000 lb for the Chevy. While the Silverado EV will get an air suspension and adaptive dampers like the Hummer, it won’t have an Extract mode that raises the ground clearance up to 15.9 inches. Instead, the Silverado EV will raise or lower the ride height two inches in each direction. The Chevy will also come with rear-axle steering, but it won’t have the Hummer's Crab Walk mode that lets the vehicle move diagonally.

Chevy said the Silverado EV will be 233 inches long, about an inch longer than a current Silverado with a crew cab and short bed. The wheelbase will be slightly shorter, though, and without the need for an engine up front the cab will get bigger and move forward, creating a cabin larger than any current full-size pickup, according to Chevy. The RST model will also have a mid-gate like the 1999-2011 Chevy Avalanche. It will come with a 5-foot-11 bed, and opening the 60/40 split mid-gate will allow items up to 9-feet long to fit. Put down the standard Multi-Flex tailgate and pop up its rear stop, and the truck will fit items as long as 10-foot-10.

The WT model will have a steel suspension with standard dampers. It will also lack rear-axle steering, and ride on 18-inch instead of the RST’s 24-inch wheels. While Chevy announced a base price below $40,000 for the WT, that will be for an as-yet undisclosed smaller battery version with an undisclosed range. The first WT model will come with the large battery, but its price also hasn’t been announced.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Inside, the RST model will feature an 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 17.0-inch center touchscreen, with hardware and programming from the GMC Hummer’s new infotainment system. Chevy hasn’t announced what the WT will get for infotainment, though we expect it will be much smaller and possibly come with an analog instrument cluster.

The RST model will also come with a glass roof and GM’s Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system with trailering capability.

Chevy hasn’t announced what other models will be offered between the $40,000 and $105,000 price points, but they will begin to arrive after the first two models, possibly in early 2024.

Chevy will begin taking $100 deposits for the 2024 Silverado EV at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Jan. 5. A limited number of RST First Edition models will be claimed at that time, and the rest of the deposits will allow customers to choose a WT or configure their trucks for later versions.

The truck was revealed in a video press conference after Chevy canceled its scheduled appearance at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas due to the Covid-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant. For more CES news, head to our dedicated hub.