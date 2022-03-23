General Motors is prepared for its electric vehicles to go mass market in 2023.

The automaker on Monday released a teaser video of its planned 2024 Equinox EV, a vehicle first announced in January during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show by GM CEO Mary Barra. It will go on sale in the fall of 2023 with a starting price of around $30,000.

Barra also confirmed plans for an electric version of the bigger Chevrolet Blazer crossover during her CES presentation. We've since learned that the electric Blazer will also have a sporty SS variant. The electric Blazer is also due in 2023.

Notably, the Equinox EV sports an attractive design, with a thin upper light strip up front and two lights below in a closed off maw that looks like a grille. Flared fenders up front with wide haunches at the rear give it an athletic stance, and the blunt rear roofline provides a different look than the typical crossover.

It's unclear how much range the Equinox EV will have, though it will ride on GM's Ultium platform. The Ultium platform and batteries are capable of more than 400 miles of range in the right applications (depending on vehicle size and battery pack), according to GM.

Given the mass-market nature of the Equinox, and the aggressive price point, the Equinox EV might run on the Ultium's 400-volt electrical architecture with fast-charging capability of up to (and possibly over) 200 kilowatts.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teaser

Ultium batteries range in capacity from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, with the largest vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV running the largest 200-kwh packs, while the Cadillac Lyric will launch with a 100-kwh pack.

Inside, the Equinox EV will share its technology and design with the Silverado EV, including what appears to be the 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 17.0-inch center touchscreen. GM's fantastic Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system could be on the options list.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.