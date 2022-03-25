It's been the stuff of rumors for years, but Stellantis has now finally revealed the first details on a new inline-6. The engine will come in three configurations, with the most capable of these able to deliver over 500 hp. The first application will be the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Porsche recently confirmed plans for a 911 hybrid, and now a prototype has been spotted. The prototype is based on the 911 Carrera but we've also spotted 911 Turbo prototypes packing hybrid technology. Look for the first electrified 911 to arrive on the market next year.

McLaren's Artura supercar has been with us for a year, and more variants could be joining the party shortly. New video has surfaced showing what's likely to be an Artura GT4 race car testing at Italy's Monza.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

