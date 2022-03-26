The track-only version of Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar was demonstrated in front of the public for the first time. The demonstration of the hardcore version, known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro, took place during the season-opening Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hennessey Venom F5 high-speed testing

Another hypercar in the headlines this week was Hennessey's Venom F5. Hennessey completed technical development of the car this week, with the final round of tests seeing the homegrown hypercar run to 271.6 mph. The end goal is a world-beating 311 mph.

Teaser for Ferrari Purosangue debuting in 2022

Ferrari gave us our best look yet at its Purosangue crossover due out later this year. The high-riding Ferrari is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso, and word on the street is that it will be launched with a V-12 under the hood.

2023 Maserati Grecale

Maserati also revealed a new crossover, the 2023 Grecale. The Italian Porsche Macan rival was revealed with both internal-combustion and electric power, and the first examples should be in showrooms before the year is out.

2025 Audi Q5 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi was spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Q5. The new SUV looks to be taking on a much more dramatic look, and we can confirm that there's still an internal-combustion engine under the hood.

2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spotted testing this week was a full-size sedan that's expected to replace the CT6. The sedan was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely we'll see it offered outside of China, where the current CT6 is still on sale.

Start of Cadillac Lyriq production at General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant

Another Cadillac in the headlines this week was the 2023 Lyriq. The first examples of the electric SUV are now rolling off the line at a plant in Tennessee. The first batch are a special Lyriq Debut Edition, which has a single motor rated at 340 hp and enough battery capacity for about 300 miles of range.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

And finally, one of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The most extreme 718 to date provides feedback to go with its natural balance and grip, making it more approachable than some of Porsche's other track-focused models.