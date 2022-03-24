Ferrari has made little secret of its plan to enter the SUV segment, and now the automaker has given us our best look yet at its entry, which will go by the name Purosangue, Italian for “thoroughbred.”

This teaser photo gives us a clear look at the front end of the Purosangue, and its revealing nature suggests the debut can't be far. Look for deliveries to start either late this year or early next.

From our spy shots of prototypes, we know the Purosangue will be more of a sporty crossover than a rugged SUV, which is to be expected of a vehicle wearing the prancing horse badge. In fact, it more closely resembles a taller version of the GTC4 Lusso hatchback, the model the Purosangue directly replaces, than a true SUV, although there will still be some underbody protection for anyone keen to leave the pavement.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning it is a new front mid-engine platform Ferrari has developed for grand touring models, like replacements for the Portofino, Roma and 812 Superfast. The platform complements the new mid-engine architecture that debuted in the SF90 Stradale and has since appeared in the 296 GTB.

Ferrari has been quiet on specs but a V-12 engine is expected at launch, which should help alleviate any doubts that the Purosangue is just another a grocery getter. An electrified option using Ferrari's V-8 or possibly even its new V-6 is expected at some point as well. Interestingly, there are rumors Ferrari's first electric vehicle due around 2025 will also be a crossover, perhaps a variant of the Purosangue.

Rivals include the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, high-end versions of Porsche's Cayenne Coupe, and potentially the upcoming Lotus Type 132, although the Lotus is an EV. Stay tuned.