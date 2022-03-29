Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs.

The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler. It's essentially the base F-150 XL equipped with the FX4 off-road package, together with a few extras thrown in.

The FX4 package is designed for light off-roading and includes handy items like four-wheel drive, skid plates, off-road shocks, hill descent control, all-terrain tires, and an electronic rear-locking differential. On the F-150 Rattler, this is combined with 18-inch wheels, dual-exhaust tips, and a number of unique styling touches inside and out.

Among the unique styling touches are custom badging, fender vents with rattlesnake-inspired graphics, and bronze accents in the cabin. Those accents extend to the stitching on the seats.

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler

Ford hasn't mentioned powertrain details but equipping the FX4 package on the F-150 XL normally requires the available 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 as a minimum. The engine is good for 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Ford will reveal pricing for the 2023 F-150 Rattler closer to the market launch this fall, but as a guide the stock 2022 F-150 XL equipped with the FX4 package starts at $39,860, including a $1,695 destination charge.

Other off-road focused F-150s include the F-150 Tremor and F-150 Raptor. There's also a new F-150 Raptor R equipped with a V-8 engine due out later this year.

For more on the Ford F-150, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.