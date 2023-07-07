An Italian startup has revealed a Lamborghini Diablo restomod. The modernized V-12 supercar boasts a wide-body design as well as more power, but it may be the interior that draws the most attention.
Ford's Mustang Dark Horse is nearing its showroom debut and soon it will spawn hardcore S and R versions designed for the racetrack. The Mustang Dark Horse R will come first, as Ford has confirmed a debut for later this month.
Porsche has just updated the Cayenne but a redesigned fourth-generation model is already testing on public roads ahead of a market launch around 2026. The next Cayenne will be offered exclusively with electric power and share its underpinnings with an electric Macan due on sale early next year.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
