The first specs on Toyota's rival to the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Golf R have surfaced, and they're even better than we had expected. The new Toyota GR Corolla arrives this fall with 300 hp, all-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual transmission.

BMW Group will have more than a dozen electric vehicles on sale by 2023, and one of them will be an electric 3-Series. Called the i3, the electric 3-Series is currently exclusive to the Chinese market, where it is offered in a single xDrive35L grade with 281 hp on tap.

The NSX bows out after the 2022 model year, and Acura has marked the occasion with a special Type S model boasting sharper looks, extra power, and a quicker-acting transmission. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla leaked: Hot hatch promises 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

BMW i3 reborn as electric 3-Series

First drive review: 2022 Acura NSX Type S makes parting sweet sorrow

First drive review: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross treads familiar territory

F1 cars to hit Las Vegas Strip after city added to 2023 calendar

Kia EV9 electric SUV confirmed for 2023 in Europe: US timing later?

2023 BMW XM spy shots and video: Standalone BMW M SUV coming with electrified V-8

2023 Subaru Solterra review

2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots and video: Major changes pegged for mid-cycle refresh

EV batteries should last 15 years, says former Tesla CTO Straubel