Robert Goulet was headlining at the Dunes. The Sand, the Riviera, and the Stardust all had folks eager to fork over cash to stay a night or two. Caesar's Palace hosted a Formula One race. The year was 1982, and race cars were blasting around the parking lot of the palace. It's been 40 years since F1 machines have screamed at the Strip, and the city of neon lights will soon play host to the F1 circus again.

F1 organizers late on Wednesday announced plans to add a new Las Vegas Grand Prix to the calendar, with the first race to be held in 2023. It will be a night race to show off the city's famous lights, and it will take place on a Saturday (instead of the usual Sunday schedule) during the month of November.

It means the U.S. will have three F1 grands prix starting in 2023, the other two being the established United States Grand Prix held annually at Texas' Circuit of the Americas, and a new Miami Grand Prix that joins the calendar this year, with the first race scheduled for May 8. The Miami race will be held on a street circuit adjacent to the Hard Rock Stadium.

Proposed circuit layout for 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will also be held on a street circuit, which will incorporate the famous Strip. The proposed layout, which was revealed as part of Wednesday's announcement, stretches 3.8 miles and contains 14 turns. Drivers will need to cover more than 50 laps and top speeds could reach as high as 212 mph.

F1's owner, Liberty Media, is working with Live Nation Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort on the new race.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.,” Stefano Domenicali, F1's CEO, said in a statement.