Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will be the subject of a documentary coming to AppleTV+, though it doesn't have a title or release date yet. Hamilton said in a recent interview that he aims to use his story to help promote diversity in motorsports.

Apple announced the documentary in March, saying in a press release that it "will feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, and an all-star cast of guest interviews." Hamilton will also be a producer of the documentary.

Thanks to a dominant streak with the Mercedes-AMG team, Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most F1 championships. He narrowly missed out on a record-breaking eighth championship in 2021 after a controversial season finale saw Max Verstappen crowned champion. Hamilton also holds the records for most race wins and most pole positions in F1.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix

Hamilton is also the only Black driver racing in F1, and recently he's used his celebrity to draw attention to the problem of racial discrimination. In 2020, he set up the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motorsports. In a recent interview with Motorsportweek, Hamilton said he hopes the documentary will also have a meaningful impact.

"If your story can have one positive impact even on one person or one family that could be amazing," he said.

It's a pretty good time for motorsports content on streaming services. Netflix's popular "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" recently premiered its fourth season, which arrived shortly after "Race: Bubba Wallace," a Netflix miniseries about NASCAR's only current full-time Black driver. Netflix has also created a Schumacher documentary, and in 2020 it announced a miniseries based on the life of Ayrton Senna.