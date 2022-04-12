Brie Larson will appear in the 10th "Fast and Furious" movie, according to a recent Instagram post from franchise star Vin Diesel.

"You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology," Diesel wrote about Larson, who also plays the superhero Captain Marvel and recently appeared in a series of Nissan ads.

Scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023, the next Fast and Furious movie will also feature "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa in an undisclosed role. The movie has been tentatively referred to as "F10," although Diesel called it as "Fast10" in his post.

Most of the cast from the previous movies are expected to return as well, but that won't include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who said earlier this year that he won't return to the franchise, and called attempts by Diesel to get him back as manipulative.

Entertainment Weekly reported last August that John Cena also hadn't committed to reprising his character Jakob Toretto, the brother of Diesel's Dominic Toretto, introduced in 2021's "F9."

Justin Lin, who directed parts three through six of the franchise, as well as F9, will return to direct both the 10th Fast and Furious movie and its sequel, number 11 in the franchise.

Lin previously indicated that parts 10 and 11 will share an overarching story that will wrap up the main plot of the franchise. Diesel said in a 2021 interview that the 11th movie—scheduled for a 2024 release—will be the end of the main storyline. However, that still leaves room for spinoffs like 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw."