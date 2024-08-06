Any original Shelby Cobra will typically bring in the big bucks at auction, but an example coming up for sale shortly was allegedly owned at one point by Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, which should draw extra attention from bidders.

The car is a 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra bearing chassis number CSX2161, and it's due to go under the hammer at Mecum's auction coinciding with this month's 2024 Monterey Car Week.

Mecum's estimate is between $1.25 million and $1.5 million. Based on that estimate, the McQueen connection adds quite the premium as Cobras with the 289 engine, even matching-numbers examples like this one, usually sell below the $1 million.

According to the listing, the car was originally invoiced to film production company Wolper Productions in 1963, run by noted producer David L. Wolper. He was responsible for classics such as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and "The Thorn Birds.”

1963 Shelby Cobra bearing chassis no. CSX2161 - Photo via Mecum

The car was then sold to Elmer Bernstein in 1965, who provided it to McQueen. It was eventually sold again in 1967, to a Richard A. Mathis, who in turn sold it again two years down the road to Wayman McCoo, brother of singer Marilyn McCoo.

It then traded hands several more times, before ending up in the U.K. in 2006, where it is currently registered.

The 289 Cobra came with a 4.7-liter V-8 sourced from Ford and mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. Later Cobra variants got bigger engines, but earlier cars like the 289 Cobra helped establish Carroll Shelby's sports car as an automotive icon.

Chassis no. CSX2161 is lot F99 for the Mecum auction which is scheduled for Aug. 16.