California Porsche tuner Singer Vehicle Design in 2022 revealed the Turbo Study inspired by the Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.

Now the company has been spotted testing an example at the Nürburgring, giving us a glimpse of what the car is like when driven on a racetrack. It isn't clear what Singer was testing but it may be some final calibration ahead of the start of customer deliveries.

Similar to other Singer creations, the Turbo Study is actually based on the 964-generation 911 that came after the 930, though the car features backdated styling to match the older design. These include the signature wide body and whale tail rear spoiler, all made from carbon fiber.

There's a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 that's still air cooled, but with air-to-water intercoolers inside the intake plenums to keep the charge air temperatures in check. The engine delivers a peak 450 hp as standard or 510 hp with an available Sports Focus upgrade.

Singer Turbo Study with sports focus and convertible body style Singer Turbo Study with sports focus and convertible body style Singer Turbo Study engine

The sole transmission is a 6-speed manual but buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive. Buyers can also choose between coupe and convertible body styles.

The Sports Focus upgrade includes lowered suspension, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and carbon-fiber bucket seats, in addition to the extra horsepower.

Buyers wanting more have an even wilder option: the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo. It takes the best from Singer's previous Dynamics and Lightweighting Study and combines it with the Turbo Study, resulting in a monster with more than 700 hp on tap.

Singer doesn't discuss pricing, only stating that prices vary depending on how individual customers spec their cars. However, it isn't unusual for a Singer creation to crest the $1 million mark.