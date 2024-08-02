A redesigned Honda Passport arrives for the 2026 model year

A TranSport trim returns with the redesigned Passport

Honda said the next-gen Passport TrailSport will be the automaker's most capable SUV yet

Engineers from Honda have been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Passport due on sale next year as a 2026 model.

The prototype is for the rugged TrailSport model, as indicated by its amber-colored daytime running lights, a feature Honda announced in July will be exclusive to the TrailSport.

The prototype is also fitted with General Grabber All-Terrain Sport tires that measure 275/60 and are wrapped around 18-inch wheels. That's a much wider tire than the set on the outgoing Passport TrailSport, and it's also wider than the tires used on the Pilot TrailSport that arrived for 2023.

Adding to the off-road credibility is the short rear overhang and exhaust pipe routing that takes into account departure angles. There's also no missing the chunky roof rails that add an extra sense of ruggedness. Honda has promised the new Passport TrailSport will be the brand's most capable SUV yet.

Teaser for 2026 Honda Passport Trailsport debuting in early 2025

Honda released some teaser photos together with the July announcement showing the grille design planned for the Passport TrailSport, as well as the more rugged, squared-off front end destined for all models in the redesigned Passport lineup. A taller, squared-off rear cargo hold is also visible in the spy shots.

A shot of the interior shows a traditional hood for the gauge cluster and a separate infotainment screen sitting atop the center stack.

Underpinning the vehicle should be Honda's Global Light Truck Platform that features in the Pilot, as well as the Acura MDX. The platform is more rigid than the one it replaces and this should translate into better dynamics.

2026 Honda Passport TrailSport spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

Unique tuning for the Passport TrailSport should be utilized for the stabilizer bars, spring rates, and damper valves, as was the case for the Pilot TrailSport. The ground clearance should also be higher than stock.

It isn't clear what sits under the hood, but the Pilot is powered by a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's likely the same setup will be used in the redesigned Passport lineup.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.