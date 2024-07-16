The Honda Passport's being redesigned for 2026

The TrailSport model will return to the lineup and looks beefier than today's model

The 2026 Honda Passport should go on sale in 2025

A redesigned Honda Passport arrives for the 2026 model year, and just like its predesscor will feature a rugged TrailSport model.

Honda on Tuesday released teaser photos of the 2026 Passport TrailSport and confirmed its debut will take place together with the debut of the regular 2026 Passport in early 2025.

Sales of both models should start later that year.

Honda described the 2026 Passport TrailSport as the brand's most capable SUV yet. In one of the teaser photos, a front grille bearing a “PASSPORT” script and a TrailSport badge can clearly be seen. The photo also reveals amber-colored daytime running lights that Honda said will be exclusive to the TrailSport.

Teaser for 2026 Honda Passport Trailsport debuting in early 2025

The current Passport arrived for the 2019 model year, with its TrailSport model arriving for 2022.

It isn't clear what Honda plans for the new generation, but the larger Pilot SUV which was last redesigned for 2023 should provide some clues. The Pilot is powered by a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 which gets mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the same setup should feature in the Passport and Passport TrailSport.

The Pilot has its own TrailSport model complete with off-road-tuned suspension, a 1.0-inch higher ground clearance, steel skid plates, and all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels. Similar upgrades should be bound for the Passport TrailSport.