The Honda Passport mid-size crossover has been updated for the 2022 model year, receiving a tougher look, some premium options, and a rugged TrailSport grade.

New styling adds a more upright front section which brings the look more in line with Honda's refreshed 2021 Rideline pickup, while inside the changes are limited to contrast stitching on perforated leather seats in the premium EX-L grade. An 8.0-inch infotainment screen is standard across the range and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The 2022 Passport's taller, squared-off grille ditches the three-row Pilot's horizontal bars for a design more akin to a cheese grater. A new front fascia also gives the Passport a more square-jawed in an attempt to look more like a body-on-frame SUV than a crossover, while new taillight elements and a revised fascia can be found at the rear. A sport package from Honda Performance Development will also be on offer.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport

For the TrailSport grade, there's a unique grille treatment, and more aggressive front and rear fascias designs with silver-painted elements meant to resemble metal skid plates. A set of 18-inch wheels with 245/60-size tires are standard with this grade, increasing the track width front and rear by 10 millemeters. The ground clearance of 8.1 inches is the same for other Passport grades. There are interior touches, too, such as orange accent stitching, as well as all-weather mats that can be hosed off for easy cleaning.

No change has been made in the powertrain deparment. As a result, all 2022 Passports continue with a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is available. The Passport's maxmimum tow rating is 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped.

The third-generation Passport has been on sale since the 2019 model year and has managed to rack up close to 40,000 sales in the U.S. in each of the two years that it's been on offer.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport

The 2022 model should continue that trend when it goes on sale this fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Production is handled at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

