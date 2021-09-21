The Ford Expedition has been updated for the 2022 model year. There are new styling elements as well as new tech in the cabin, but the big news is the addition of two new grades, one of which is aimed at fans of the great outdoors.

BMW's popular X1 compact crossover is about to be redesigned and we have spy shots of a prototype. This time around there will be a battery-electric variant. It's one of 13 electric vehicles the BMW Group plans to have across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands by 2023.

Stellantis has named a new CEO to oversee the turnaround of its Chrysler brand. The new CEO is a former Ford executive, and one of her first tasks at her new employer will be to introduce new models for Chrysler based on modular EV platforms from Stellantis.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Expedition adds Timberline, Stealth Performance models

2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

New CEO to oversee Chrysler turnaround

NHTSA probes 30 million more vehicles with Takata airbags

Lotus reveals platform for electric sports car due in 2026

Tesla Model S steering yoke is a pain and possible safety concern, says Consumer Reports

Gas-powered Porsche Macan may only last until 2024

2022 Subaru BRZ review

NTSB boss: Tesla's Full Self-Driving name “misleading and irresponsible”

Chevy Bolt EV battery recall: Replacements could start in October, new diagnostic software soon