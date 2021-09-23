Ram will use the 2021 State Fair of Texas kicking off on Friday at Dallas' Fair Park to present a trio of special-edition pickup trucks soon to be on offer for the 2022 model year.

The highlight will be the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition which adds unique touches to the powerful pickup. It's based on the 1500 TRX's Level 2 Equipment Group trim level and features a unique orange exterior paint scheme matched with copper-colored accents in the cabin.

There are also body graphics, 18-inch black wheels, cargo tie-downs, a panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, bed step, cab-mounted brake light, head-up display, and slush mats with an orange Ram's head logo.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

No extra horses have been added, which means the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spits out 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Just 875 are available, with pricing starting at $93,280. That compares to the $71,690 that the regular 2021 1500 TRX starts at.

Also debuting at the Texas state fair will be the 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and 1500 Ram (Red) Edition. The 1500 Longhorn SouthFork replaces the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary and features a number of popular 1500 options as standard, along with Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color, and standard bucket seats. It's priced to start at $63,315.

2022 Ram 1500 Ram (Red) Edition

Finally, there's the 1500 Ram (Red) Edition built to highlight the (Red) charity organization backed by U2 singer Bono and aimed at ending immunodeficiency diseases. Firms helping the charity often sell products featuring red-colored accents, and this is true for the special 1500 which features red badging inside and out. It's priced to start at $64,945.

All prices mentioned include a $1,695 destination charge.

The 2022 Ram 1500, including these special editions, goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.