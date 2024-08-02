Like a fine wine, the Toyota GR Corolla just gets better with age.

Toyota on Thursday announced updates for the GR Corolla for the 2025 model year, the compact hot hatch's third year on the market, and the big news is the availability of an automatic transmission as an alternative to the current 6-speed manual.

The automatic isn't an old slushbox, though. Rather, it's the new fast-shifting Direct Automatic Transmission developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department using years of rally experience. The transmission debuted earlier this year in the smaller GR Yaris sold overseas, and according to Toyota will deliver faster track times than the manual.

The 8-speed automatic is designed to shift faster by using software to predict driving behavior. While such technology isn't new, Toyota's software looks beyond the standard metrics such as deceleration g-forces and speed, and integrates the driver's own acceleration and braking style into its logic. By doing so, it is able to anticipate when a shift is necessary before a change in driving behavior actually takes place. There are also paddle shifters to enable manual control of the gear changes.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

There are changes to the powertrain, too. A turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-3 still sits up front and powers all four wheels via a driver-adjustable all-wheel-drive system, but peak torque has been increased to 295 lb-ft from the previous 273. Peak power remains unchanged at 300 hp.

Toyota also tuned the chassis to deliver improved traction during hard cornering. Key changes include the addition of rebound springs front and rear to reduce inner wheel lift during hard cornering, as well as revised rear coils and stabilizers to further improve tire contact in the curves. Toyota also raised the trailing arm mounting point, which the automaker said reduces rear squat during acceleration and improves stability when cornering.

Other changes include a revised front fascia that now accommodates available cooling components, like a sub-radiator (not available on base model), without a reduction in aerodynamic performance. New trim materials also feature inside like on the flat surfaces.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

The 2025 GR Corolla is offered in Core and Premium models, as well as a new Premium Plus model. The Premium Plus replaces the former Circuit Edition and includes that model's goodies like a forged carbon roof, a hood bulge, and a matte black finish for the GR Corolla's standard 18-inch wheels. All models come with 235/40-size Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires as standard.

Vehicles are due at dealerships in the winter. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch but as a guide the 2024 model starts at $37,195, including a $1,095 destination charge.

Included with every purchase is a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), which provides benefits such as discounts for NASA-sanctioned events as well as admission for a performance driving day.