Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated Ioniq 6 electric sedan for the first time.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but appears to wear a new front-end design. The biggest clue are the headlights which feature a new shape and sit lower than on the current model.

It also appears the rear fascia has been revised, with the new design featuring wider reflectors. The wheel pattern on the prototype is also a new design.

A more significant change will likely come in the form of an 84-kwh battery replacing the 77.4-kwh unit that's offered as the biggest battery in the current Ioniq 6. That would mirror a change made to updated versions of the related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EPA's highest range estimate for the Ioniq 6 at present is 361 miles, and a bigger battery should result in a higher figure.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

A high-performance Ioniq 6 N is also expected to join the updated lineup, as prototypes for this potential model have also been spotted. Hot versions of the EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver peaks of 576 and 641 hp, respectively, and something similar could be planned for the Ioniq 6 N. Power in the Ioniq 6 currently tops out at just 320 hp.

The Ioniq 6 arrived for the 2023 model year but hasn't exactly excited the market, despite the avantgarde styling. Hyundai sold 6,912 examples in the U.S. in the first half of the year. The low figure is likely due to it being a sedan, which isn't a popular body style, even among EV buyers. The Ioniq 5 crossover in contrast managed 18,728 sales over the same period.

Look for the updated Ioniq 6 to debut next year. It should arrive in the U.S. 2026 model.