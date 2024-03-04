Hyundai on Monday revealed an updated version of its Ioniq 5 electric compact crossover.

The version shown is for Hyundai's home market of Korea, but the updates are likely to make their way onto Ioniq 5s sold in other markets, including the U.S.

The updated Ioniq 5 offers a bigger battery for more range, and there's also a new N Line grade to fill the gap between the regular Ioniq 5 and high-performance Ioniq 5 N that was launched for the 2024 model year.

The new battery is an 84-kwh unit in place of the current model's 77.4-kwh unit. The EPA-rated range estimate for the current battery is a maximum 303 miles, and the new battery will presumably offer more range.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line (Korea spec)

Hyundai hasn't mentioned any additional horsepower, meaning the updated Ioniq 5 likely matches the current model's 320-hp peak in regular guise and 641-hp peak in Ioniq 5 N guise.

The N Line grade doesn't offer any extra power over the regular Ioniq 5. Instead, it offers sportier designs for the front and rear fasicas, plus side skirts and model-specific 20-inch aluminum wheels. There are also multiple N-branded goodies in the cabin, including the steering wheel, pedals (metal), and standard front sports seats with contrast stitching.

The regular Ioniq 5 also receives new fascias with the update, plus a rear spoiler that extends an extra 2.0 inches, and new wheels with an aerodynamic pattern. In some markets, rear-facing cameras continue to replace the traditional side mirrors, though this feature is not yet legal in the U.S.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Korea spec)

Inside, a physical button has been added to the console to control frequently used functions, the wireless phone charging pad has been relocated from the lower part of the console to the upper part for easier access, and a new steering wheel with interactive pixel lights has also made the cut. Hyundai also installed a new infotainment system that supports over-the-air updates.

Hyundai said it also made some structural changes to improve overall safety. These include reinforcements to the body, front and rear doors, and B-pillars for improve side collision protection. The rigidity of a front crossbar has also been increased to help reduce vibrations going to the steering wheel, and new shock absorbers are claimed by Hyundai to reduce overall vibrations from the road.

The updated Ioniq 5 starts sales in Korea later this month. It is expected to reach the U.S. later this year as a 2025 model.