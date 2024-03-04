Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 in 2022 and prototypes for the car in Boxster convertible form have been spotted again. The electric 718 is due around 2025 and should include a Cayman coupe variant at some point.

Karma Automotive only last year showed an electric sports car of its own, and now it's followed up with an electric luxury sedan that's promised to go on sale around the end of the year. The sedan goes by the name Gyesera, and promises to pack 590 hp and a range of more than 250 miles.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 has been on sale for a couple of years and soon will receive an update. The updated version of the electric compact crossover debuted in Korea overnight, and a U.S.-spec model should be announced in the not too distant future.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Porsche 718 Boxster EV sheds camo in latest spy shots

590-hp Karma Gyesera debuts at 2024 Amelia Island Concours

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 debuts with more range, N Line grade

2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition tops SUV lineup for $55,675

2004 Lincoln Mark X convertible concept heads to auction

Nissan reportedly mulls building Fisker Alaska electric pickup, own derivative

2024 F1 standings: Verstappen starts season in perfect form

Review: 2024 BMW 5-Series

Honda developing active rear diffuser system

Audi EV prices lowered by up to $3,000 through Costco