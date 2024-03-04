The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship got underway on Saturday with the Bahrain Grand Prix, a race that saw Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen drive from the pole position to the checkered flag virtually uncontested.
The Dutch youngster, who's chasing his fourth straight title, set two records last season: the most wins in a single season with 19, and the most consecutive wins in a season at 10. With the 2024 season set to host a record 24 races, more records could certainly fall if Verstappen's domination continues.
Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished in second place but the gap with Verstappen was more than 20 seconds. It's clear Verstappen is still in another league compared to his teammate.
From the rest of the field, Ferrari provided the most competition for Red Bull in the season-opening race in Bahrain. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fought for a spot on the podium, and Sainz edged out his teammate by the end. Compared to a year ago, the gap with the front has decreased, and Ferrari's car showed it is starting at a good point.
Mercedes-Benz AMG in contrast failed to deliver on race day after posting some of the fastest times during practice, with star driver Lewis Hamilton complaining of a battery issue. McLaren is another team that went into the race with high hopes but didn't finish high in the ranks, though both of its drivers still scored some points. The same is true for Aston Martin whose drivers also finished in the points.
There's still plenty of time for drivers to catch up with current leader Verstappen as there are still 23 races to go this year.
Below are the 2024 F1 Drivers' Championship standings:
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing – 26 points
2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – 18 points
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 15 points
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 12 points
5) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 10 points
6) Lando Norris, McLaren – 8 points
7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 6 points
8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 4 points
9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 2 points
10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 1 points
11) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber – 0 points
12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas – 0 points
13) Daniel Ricciardo, RB – 0 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda, RB – 0 points
15) Alexander Albon, Williams – 0 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas – 0 points
17) Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 0 points
18) Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 0 points
19) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber – 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant, Williams – 0 points
Below are the 2024 F1 Constructors' Championship standings:
1) Red Bull Racing – 44 points
2) Ferrari - 27 points
3) Mercedes-Benz AMG – 16 points
4) McLaren – 12 points
5) Aston Martin – 3 points
6) Sauber – 0 points
7) Haas – 0 points
8) RB – 0 points
9) Williams – 0 points
10) Alpine – 0 points
Below are the 2024 F1 season race winners:
Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – TBA
Australian Grand Prix – TBA
Japanese Grand Prix – TBA
Chinese Grand Prix – TBA
Miami Grand Prix – TBA
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – TBA
Monaco Grand Prix – TBA
Canadian Grand Prix – TBA
Spanish Grand Prix – TBA
Austrian Grand Prix – TBA
British Grand Prix – TBA
Hungarian Grand Prix – TBA
Belgian Grand Prix – TBA
Dutch Grand Prix – TBA
Italian Grand Prix – TBA
Azerbaijan Grand Prix – TBA
Singapore Grand Prix – TBA
United States Grand Prix (Austin) – TBA
Mexican Grand Prix – TBA
Brazilian Grand Prix – TBA
Las Vegas Grand Prix – TBA
Qatar Grand Prix – TBA
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – TBA