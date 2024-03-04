The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship got underway on Saturday with the Bahrain Grand Prix, a race that saw Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen drive from the pole position to the checkered flag virtually uncontested.

The Dutch youngster, who's chasing his fourth straight title, set two records last season: the most wins in a single season with 19, and the most consecutive wins in a season at 10. With the 2024 season set to host a record 24 races, more records could certainly fall if Verstappen's domination continues.

Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished in second place but the gap with Verstappen was more than 20 seconds. It's clear Verstappen is still in another league compared to his teammate.

From the rest of the field, Ferrari provided the most competition for Red Bull in the season-opening race in Bahrain. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fought for a spot on the podium, and Sainz edged out his teammate by the end. Compared to a year ago, the gap with the front has decreased, and Ferrari's car showed it is starting at a good point.

Mercedes-Benz AMG in contrast failed to deliver on race day after posting some of the fastest times during practice, with star driver Lewis Hamilton complaining of a battery issue. McLaren is another team that went into the race with high hopes but didn't finish high in the ranks, though both of its drivers still scored some points. The same is true for Aston Martin whose drivers also finished in the points.

There's still plenty of time for drivers to catch up with current leader Verstappen as there are still 23 races to go this year.



Below are the 2024 F1 Drivers' Championship standings:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing – 26 points

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – 18 points

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 15 points

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 12 points

5) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 10 points

6) Lando Norris, McLaren – 8 points

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 6 points

8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 4 points

9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 2 points

10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 1 points

11) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber – 0 points

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas – 0 points

13) Daniel Ricciardo, RB – 0 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda, RB – 0 points

15) Alexander Albon, Williams – 0 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas – 0 points

17) Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 0 points

18) Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 0 points

19) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber – 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant, Williams – 0 points



Below are the 2024 F1 Constructors' Championship standings:

1) Red Bull Racing – 44 points

2) Ferrari - 27 points

3) Mercedes-Benz AMG – 16 points

4) McLaren – 12 points

5) Aston Martin – 3 points

6) Sauber – 0 points

7) Haas – 0 points

8) RB – 0 points

9) Williams – 0 points

10) Alpine – 0 points

Below are the 2024 F1 season race winners:

Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – TBA

Australian Grand Prix – TBA

Japanese Grand Prix – TBA

Chinese Grand Prix – TBA

Miami Grand Prix – TBA

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – TBA

Monaco Grand Prix – TBA

Canadian Grand Prix – TBA

Spanish Grand Prix – TBA

Austrian Grand Prix – TBA

British Grand Prix – TBA

Hungarian Grand Prix – TBA

Belgian Grand Prix – TBA

Dutch Grand Prix – TBA

Italian Grand Prix – TBA

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – TBA

Singapore Grand Prix – TBA

United States Grand Prix (Austin) – TBA

Mexican Grand Prix – TBA

Brazilian Grand Prix – TBA

Las Vegas Grand Prix – TBA

Qatar Grand Prix – TBA

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – TBA