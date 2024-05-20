Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen survived a late charge by McLaren's Lando Norris to take home the win on Sunday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which served as round seven of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The reigning champion finished just 0.7 of a second ahead of Norris at the race which was held at Italy's Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola. Third place went to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, some 7.9 seconds behind the winner.

Verstappen started the race on pole and was joined by Norris at the front of the grid. Both drivers made a good start but Verstappen was able to cruise ahead and by lap seven had already built a gap of two seconds. Behind them, Leclerc held third ahead of fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

The top drivers made their sole pit stops close to the midway point of the race. Verstappen rejoined the race at fourth place, behind Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton, as well as the two Ferrari drivers. However, Verstappen was soon back in the lead and would enjoy a gap of more than six seconds with Norris who had moved back to second after his own stop.

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Behind the top two Leclerc was again third, but Piastri had undercut the late-stopping Sainz to take fourth place. The race looked set at this point but at 10 laps from the finish, Verstappen complained of his tires no longer working and in the ensuing laps his gap would drop from six to just 1.5 seconds.

A sudden episode of oversteer seemed to slightly throw off Norris’ late charge but he pressed on, though Verstappen stayed focus despite his low grip and managed to hold Norris off to the end. Behind them, Leclerc claimed the final podium spot, with Piastri in fourth ahead of Sainz in fifth.

Following the weekend's action, Verstappen remains in the lead in the 2024 Drivers' Championship with 161 points. Leclerc has moved up to second with 113 points while Red Bull's Sergio Perez has dropped to third with 107 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with 268 points, versus the 212 of Ferrari and 154 of McLaren.

The next race on the calendar is the Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for this coming weekend.

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Lando Norris, McLaren +0.725 seconds

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +7.916 seconds

4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +14.132 seconds

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +22.325 seconds

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +35.104 seconds

7) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +47.154 seconds

8) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +54.776 seconds

9) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +79.556 seconds

10) Yuki Tsunoda, RB +1 lap

11) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +1 lap

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

13) Daniel Ricciardo, RB +1 lap

14) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1 lap

15) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber +1 lap

16) Pierre Gasly, Alpine +1 lap

17) Logan Sargeant, Williams +1 lap

18) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +1 lap

19) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +1 lap

NC) Alexander Albon, Williams – DNF