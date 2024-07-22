McLaren's Oscar Piastri drove to victory on Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which served as round 13 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris finished in second place, two seconds behind, after ceding the lead spot to Piastri on team orders. Third place went to Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton, almost 15 seconds behind the winner.

Norris started the race at the Hungaroring on pole and was joined at the front of the grid by Piastri. Behind them was reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, together with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen were almost side by side as they went into Turn 1, with Piastri emerging the leader and Verstappen running off the track but rejoining ahead of Norris. Verstappen later returned the position to avoid a potential penalty.

Piastri would lead much of the race from there but when Norris was pitted first during the second round of stops, seemingly to protect against a challenge from Hamilton, he emerged ahead of his teammate. This resulted in team orders for Norris to give the lead spot back to Piastri, which he eventually did two laps from the end.

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Photo via Mercedes-Benz

It meant Piastri was able to cruise on to the finish line and take home his maiden grand prix win. The young Australian has also previously won a Sprint race, which happened during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc would finish fourth for Ferrari in Hungary, while Verstappen dropped down to fifth after surviving a collision with Hamilton in the final stages. Both drivers were fighting for third place but going into Turn 1, Verstappen locked both front wheels and Hamilton's front tire clipped a rear tire of Verstappen's car which flipped upward but was able to continue on despite the heaving landing. Despite suggestions of Hamilton moving under braking, stewards reached a verdict of no further action.

Following the weekend's action, Verstappen still leads the 2024 Drivers' Championship with 265 points. Norris is second with 189 points and Leclerc is third with 162 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with 389 points. McLaren is second with 338 points and Ferrari is third with 322 points.

The next race on the calendar is the Belgium Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend.

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Photo via Mercedes-Benz

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix results:

1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2) Lando Norris, McLaren +2.141 seconds

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +14.880 seconds

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +19.686 seconds

5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing +21.349 seconds

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +23.073 seconds

7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +39.792 seconds

8) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +42.368 seconds

9) Yuki Tsunoda, RB +1 lap

10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1 lap

11) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +1 lap

12) Daniel Ricciardo, RB +1 lap

13) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +1 lap

14) Alexander Albon, Williams +1 lap

15) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

16) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +1 lap

17) Logan Sargeant, Williams +1 lap

18) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1 lap

19) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber +1 lap

NC) Pierre Gasly, Alpine – DNF