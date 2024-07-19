The Haas Formula 1 team is set to have a completely new driver lineup in 2025 with the announcement on Thursday that Kevin Magnussen will leave the squad at the end of 2024.

Haas' other driver, Nico Hülkenberg, announced in April that he will also leave the squad at the end of 2024.

Hülkenberg has already confirmed plans to join Sauber in 2025 and will still be with the team after it becomes the Audi factory team in 2026.

Magnussen, who has been with Haas for seven seasons, or more than any other driver, said he hopes to continue racing in F1 beyond 2024, though it isn't clear whether he will have a seat for the new season.

Oliver Bearman

Haas already confirmed one of its new drivers earlier this month. The U.S. team named Oliver Bearman as a driver for 2025. The promising driver currently serves as a reserve for Ferrari, a team with close links to Haas, including the supply of power units.

The young Bearman sat in for an injured Carlos Sainz at Ferrari during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, managing a respectable seventh overall and thus scoring his first points in his F1 debut.

Haas' other seat is still open but there are rumors it will be filled by Esteban Ocon, who will leave Alpine at the end of 2024. Ocon has previously worked with Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, though the Sauber/Audi team and Williams are also possibilities for him.