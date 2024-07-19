The 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix marks the 13th round of the season

McLaren's the only team to not change their car's setup heading into the race weekend

Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues to lead the 2024 Drivers' Championship

Formula 1 teams are in Hungary this weekend for round 13 of the 2024 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The race takes place at the Hungaroring, a 2.7-mile circuit located near the capital Budapest. It will see nine of the 10 teams on the grid run new parts; only McLaren is yet to declare any changes to its car.

The Hungaroring features a twisty and undulating layout made up mostly of medium- and slow-speed corners. This results in top speeds reaching about 192 mph, leaving only Monaco as a slower circuit.

Due to the low speeds, there's a greater reliance on mechanical grip than downforce, which makes tire management particularly important. Pirelli has nominated its softest compounds for the race: the C3, C4, and C5. The slow speeds also makes it harder for power units to remain cool, and Hungary is known for high temperatures this time of year. The current forecast is for temperatures approaching 90 degrees F during Sunday's race.

Hungaroring, home of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Overtaking is difficult, with the best chance of a successful move found in the first sector, at the end of the main straight. Here, the cars brake into a demanding downhill right hander followed in rapid succession by two more corners, before the track rises toward the second sector.

Most teams are running new parts. Aston Martin and Sauber have the biggest number of changes planned, totaling seven and nine parts, respectively. Even the dominant Red Bull Racing has some new parts planned, including a new wing in combination with some circuit-specific changes aimed at improving cooling.

Going into Saturday's qualifying session and Sunday's race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the 2024 Drivers' Championship with 255 points. McLaren's Lando Norris is second with 171 points and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is third with 150 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with 373 points. Ferrari is second with 302 points and McLaren is third with 295 points.

Ahead of the weekend, Haas announced that Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman will replace current driver Nico Hülkenberg in 2025. Hülkenberg in April confirmed he will drive for Sauber in 2025 and stay with the team when it becomes Audi's factory team in 2026. Haas also announced the departure of Kevin Magnussen at the end of the 2024 season. His replacement hasn't been announced but is rumored to be Esteban Ocon, who leaves Alpine at the end of the current season.