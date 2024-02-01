"Silly season" is in full swing early in motorsports' top ranks, with multiple sources saying change is in the air for Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

On Thursday, multiple outlets broke the news that Ferrari aims to shake up Formula 1 by signing Lewis Hamilton. The move would take the Brit away from Mercedes after 13 years, the two most recent seasons plagued by car design issues.

Talks between Hamilton and Ferrari are in the "advanced stages" with an announcement thought to be imminent.

Hamilton is in the middle of a multi-year contract with Mercedes for 2024 and 2025, but that contract might have been written where the second season was an option.

Mercedes, Ferrari, and Hamilton have all declined to comment on the situation which is developing.

Should Hamilton join Ferrari it would not be to replace Charles Leclerc. The move would see Hamilton join him, and replace Carlos Sainz.

Last week Ferrari announced Leclerc had renewed with the team for a new deal reportedly extending his contract through 2029. No mention of Sainz was made despite the 29-year old's contract expiring after the 2024 season.

Hamilton is a seven-time World Champion, which puts him alongside F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Six of those titles were won with Mercedes, while one was with McLaren.

The past two seasons with Mercedes have ranged from underwhelming to dreadful, with aerodynamic issues leading to poor performances.