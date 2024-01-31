Andretti, and subsequently Cadillac, won't be joining the Formula 1 grid anytime soon.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Formula 1 has officially rejected Andretti and Cadillac's bid to join the championship in 2025 or 2026. The door was left open for the joint team to enter in 2028.

The governing body of the Formula 1 World Championship approved Andretti Global's Formula 1 bid in October on a technical basis. The team would enter the sport and mark the 11th team on the grid. Rules allow for up to 13 teams.

“Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, in and of itself, provide value to the Championship,” F1 said in a statement.

Cadillac hadn't responded with a comment as of the time of publishing.

With the rejection of Andretti Global's bid came word that the outfit has a good chance of joining the grid in 2028 if General Motors follows through on its plans to build its own F1 unit.

The original plan called for Andretti to use a Renault power unit initially with Cadillac branding.

F1 noted in its statement concern with a new, novice, team being competitive with a new car and power unit in 2025 before having to then prepare a new power unit for the updated 2026 regulations.

F1 will introduce a new power unit in 2026. The new powertrain will be similar to today's, which combines a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 with hybrid systems. The goal will be to lower emissions by reducing power from the engine and increasing output from the hybrid systems.