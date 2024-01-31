Hyundai's preparing to refresh its pickup truck.

Spotted on public roads, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz is now undergoing cold-weather testing.

Despite the heavy camouflage, it's clear the South Korean automaker's pickup truck's refresh will be mild. The prototypes appear to be production ready and a debut is expected to take place in 2024 with sales beginning later in the year or early in 2025.

The front end will receive the largest changes with a more truck-like design. The LED daytime running lights no longer seem to bleed into the grille like the Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV. A more squared-off grille design can be seen. The vertically stacked headlights carry over in taller, more rectangular housings that go higher into the fascia.

Updated wheel designs can be seen. It's unclear if any sheetmetal changes take place based on the heavy camouflage, but the rear end seems to feature updated LED taillights.

The interior of the prototypes seems to be covered in camouflage, but no clear shot could be taken. Expect some of the touch-based controls to be replaced by buttons and knobs as with the refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson.

The current Santa Cruz is powered by a 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The available 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 281 hp is the popular engine with its indecisive 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. AWD is available and every Santa Cruz features a standard load-leveling rear suspension system. No powertrain changes are expected, but the platform does support a hybrid powertrain should Hyundai choose to take the Ford Maverick head-on.