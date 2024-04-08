Max Verstappen led a one-two finish for Red Bull Racing on Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix, held at the Suzuka Circuit.

Sergio Perez crossed the line some 12 seconds behind his teammate, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz roughly 20 seconds back to claim third in the race that served as round four of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Following the car troubles Verstappen experienced at the previous round in Australia, the Red Bull driver was back in form throughout the weekend in Japan. He started on pole after a strong qualifying and was joined at the front of the grid by Perez.

Verstappen got the better start but the race was soon red flagged following a crash between RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon at Turn 3. Both were sent across the gravel and into the barriers at speed, though fortunately there weren't any injuries.

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

After a near 30-minute halt, the cars left the pit lane for a standing start, with Verstappen and Perez again at the front, and Verstappen once again getting the better start. Drivers starting changing their tires by lap 12, due to the particularly high degradation rates at Suzuka. Verstappen went into the pits on lap 17, which saw Leclerc briefly promoted to the lead. Verstappen would quickly reclaim the position and then saw a repeat for his second stop on lap 35, this time with Sainz being given the lead.

With 10 laps left, the Bulls were back in control. Verstappen was now 11 seconds clear of Perez, while the Mexican was almost 10 seconds ahead of Leclerc. Further back, Sainz was on the move.

Thanks to a decision to make his final pit stop later than the other front-runners, he was able too take advantage of fresher tires in the closing laps. This advantage helped him overtake McLaren’s Lando Norris and then Leclerc, with Leclerc having completed one fewer stop on a different strategy. Leclerc went on to claim fourth, with Norris closing out the top five.

Following the weekend's action, Verstappen leads the 2024 Drivers' Championship with 77 points. Perez moved back into second with a total 64 points, with Leclerc dropping down to third with 59 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with 141 points, versus the 120 of Ferrari and 69 of McLaren. The next race on the calendar is the Chinese Grand Prix in two weeks.

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +12.535 seconds

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +20.866 seconds

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +26.522 seconds

5) Lando Norris, McLaren +29.700 seconds

6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +44.272 seconds

7) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +45.951 seconds

8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +47.525 seconds

9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +48.626 seconds

10) Yuki Tsunoda, RB +1 lap

11) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +1 laps

12) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1 lap

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

14) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +1 lap

15) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1 lap

16) Pierre Gasly, Alpine +1 lap

17) Logan Sargeant, Williams +1 lap

NC) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber – DNF

NC) Daniel Ricciardo, RB – DNF

NC) Alexander Albon, Williams – DNF