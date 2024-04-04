The new sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is coming, soon.

On Thursday, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner received yet another teaser on Instagram while the automaker confirmed the SUV's debut will take place on April 9.

The latest teaser confirms the beloved drop-down rear window on the 4Runner's tailgate will carry over into the sixth-gen SUV. Power operated via either the tailgate (by two buttons that can be seen in the teaser) or via the dashboard, the drop-down glass enables longer items to hang out of the rear window or fresh air to flow through the cabin while driving.

Inside the cabin the 4Runner will feature an available 14.0-inch touchscreen perched on the dashboard (an 8.0-inch touchscreen is expected to be standard), a volume knob, and pushbutton start.

The previous teaser released a week ago showed the SUV's rear bumper and lower portion of the tailgate. Like today's 4Runner, the tailgate sits low into the bumper that theoretically should enable a lower lift-over height making loading heavy items easier.

The new 4Runner will ride on Toyota's TNGA-F body-on-frame platform, which is shared with everything from the SUV's pickup sibling, the Tacoma mid-size truck, to its relatives, the Land Cruiser and Lexus GX. It's also shared with large vehicles like the full-size Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV.

The new 4Runner is expected to drop the current model's naturally-aspirated V-6 in favor of turbo-4 engines with a range of power ratings. A hybrid powertrain option is expected in top trims along with an 8-speed automatic. A 6-speed manual might mark the return of a manual transmission for the nameplate.