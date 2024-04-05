Tuscadero pink is back as a color option for the updated 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

First seen on the 2021 Wrangler, this unsubtle color is named after the character Pinky Tuscadero from the 1970s sitcom "Happy Days." It was one of several limited-run colors Jeep introduced at the time, and proved popular. About 30,000 customers ordered it when it was first available, Bill Peffer, head of the Jeep brand in North America, said in a statement.

The pink hue is now back as an $895 option, up from $395 for 2021. It's available on the Wrangler Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, and the V-8 Rubicon 392, which goes away after 2024. Jeep is also selling a Rubicon 392 Final Edition to mark the end of that model, which would likely be quite the future collectible if ordered in Tuscadero.

Tuscadero will initially be available with a black hardtop, a body-color hardtop, or black soft top. It will also be available with Jeep's Sky One-Touch power roof starting later in the second quarter of this year.

Jeep is offering eight other colors for the Wrangler for 2024, including Anvil, Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White, and basic black.

The Wrangler lineup got a few updates for the 2024 model year, including a new infotainment system, standard side airbags, and some mechanical changes to enhance off-road capability. The JL-generation Wrangler dates back to the 2018 model year, but isn't expected to be replaced until 2028, when the next-generation J70 Wrangler will arrive exclusively with plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains.