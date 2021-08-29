The 2021 Jeep Wrangler can now be pretty in pink, thanks to a new paint-color option called Tuscadero.

The automaker announced the addition of Tuscadero to the 2021 Wrangler color palette Thursday. It's available on all Wrangler models as a $395 option, and can be ordered now through November. The name is a reference to the character Pinky Tuscadero on the 1970s sitcom "Happy Days."

Tuscadero is one in a series of limited-run Jeep colors. The automaker announced Gecko Green last month for the Wrangler and Gladiator, and Chief Blue and Nacho prior to that. Like Tuscadero, all of these 2021-model-year colors have had limited ordering windows. So far, we're not getting a Tuscadero option for the Gladiator, however.

A more vibrant color palette is an attempt by Jeep to capitalize on owners' desire to customize their vehicles. Last year, the automaker also began negotiations with the City of Toledo, Ohio, for a customization center near the factory where the Wrangler and Gladiator are built.

The Wrangler gets more than just eye-popping colors for the 2021 model year. Jeep also added two new derivatives that seem like polar opposites—the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and V-8 powered Wrangler Rubicon 392. Both can be ordered in Tuscadero, in case you were wondering.

In June, Jeep also opened orders for an Extreme Recon package for both the standard Rubicon and the 392. It adds a 1.5-inch suspension lift and 35-inch tires, the latter matching the largest tires available on the Ford Bronco. In addition to the Extreme Recon package, a new 4.88:1 axle ratio for the Rubicon gives the off-roader a 100:1 crawl ratio when coupled to the 6-speed manual transmission.