McLaren upgraded the 720S and rebranded it a 750S in the process. The basic formula stays the same, but almost every major aspect has been enhanced in some way, including power output from the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine.

2023 Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT

Shelby American launched its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned Ford Mustang Mach-E. Rather than increasing horsepower, the modifications focus on handling and styling improvements.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a redesigned E-Class. While the newcomer may look similar to the outgoing model, there's a new platform, a longer wheelbase, and a much more advanced interior. There's no longer a V-8 option, and that will likely also extend to the future E 63 from AMG.

Teaser for 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison debuting on May 31, 2023

Chevrolet's redesigned Colorado has just spawned a ZR2 off-road model for 2023, but come the 2024 model year there will be a more capable ZR2 Bison grade. Teaser photos released this week hint at some of the upgrades that will feature.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A future vehicle we spied this week was the successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR. The newcomer will be called the Range Rover Sport SV, and it's set for debut on May 31.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We also spotted a prototype for the redesigned BMW M5, and this time the test vehicle sported the production-bound lights and wheels. The new super sedan will feature a hybrid powertrain, but there are rumors of a fully electric powertrain as an alternative at some point.

2023 BMW M2, Tail of the Dragon, by Killboy.com

We also spent some time testing the redesigned BMW M2. The new car sticks with a proven formula that involves a high-performance inline-6, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

NEVS Emily GT prototype - Photo credit: Plint/Protean

And finally, the Swedish company NEVS has gone into hibernation a decade after its battle to save Saab. This week we learned of a secret project at NEVS for an electric sedan with in-wheel motors.