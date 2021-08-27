Aston Martin is working on multiple variants of its DBX, and the next in the pipeline has been spotted. It's a mild-hybrid variant thought to feature the same powertrain used in Mercedes-Benz AMG's 53 series. It debuts later this year.

Callaway has cooked up a number of mods for the C8 Corvette, which it is presenting this weekend at the Corvettes at Carlisle gathering in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This represents only the first stage of Callaway's tuning for the C8 but there are already mods for the aero, powertrain, and cabin.

Lordstown Motors has named a new CEO after its previous chief abruptly quit in June. The new CEO has extensive experience in the auto sector but nevertheless has a tough task in starting production of Lordstown's Endurance electric pickup truck.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Aston Martin DBX hybrid spy shots: Mild-hybrid first

Callaway readies first take on the C8 Chevy Corvette

Embattled EV startup Lordstown Motors names new CEO

2022 Kia Niro Hybrid price reduced on higher trims

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

Amid Bolt EV recall, GM CEO emphasizes multiple future battery options

New “high-end” BMW to be built in US is likely X8 crossover

2022 Toyota Prius rolls on with same price, high mpg, new Nightshade Edition

Porsche Finder lets customers search new-car inventory from all US dealers

Electrify America makes it a lot easier to find EV chargers while you drive